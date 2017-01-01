How does it work? It’s very easy to buy Vkontakte comments with SmmTouch, you just need to: 1) Select the required set of services.

2) Add the link to the photo or post on VKontakte.

3) Make a payment. The launch of comments starts within 5-60 minutes after payment. If you have any doubts, start with a minimum order of $ 1 for 100 comments and check how it works. Use the SmmTouch-service and you’ll never have to worry about getting comments on Vkontakte quickly and cheaply.

Why is this needed? The number of comments is a key indicator of popularity on Vkontakte which contributes to the development of a profile. Getting more comments to your account on Vkontakte will allow you to: • Promote your business or personal brand.

• Increase the credibility of the page.

• Increase the cost of selling ads on the page.

• Increase conversion. And all you need to do is buy comments on Vkontakte via our website.

Will the comments disappear? Cheap and high-quality boost is not just words, but a reality. We give a 30-day guarantee on boosting comments. If within a month there are fewer comments left, we will return them at our own expense!