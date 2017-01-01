Why is this needed?

Reactions to a post in telegram are emoji that help increase the volume of activity under post.

Using reactions, the channel reader can put a reaction to the post without resorting to text messages. Thus, the more reactions, the more active the audience.

In popular channels, the number of reactions rarely exceeds 2-3% of the number of views. To hide the fact of promotion from users, use approximately the same proportion of reactions to the eyes.