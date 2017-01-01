To make an order select the service, insert your profile and specify the number. You will be redirected to the payment service to finish the purchase. Once you pay, we will start executing your order immediately.
The launch of likes and views starts within 5-30 minutes after payment.
The launch of followers starts within 5-300 minutes after payment.
The launch of story views starts within 5-60 minutes after payment.
The launch of reposts starts within 5-120 minutes after payment.
To ensure the safety of your account, we boost it gradually.
Order execution dates may vary depending on the current state of social network algorithms.
Yes, your profile has to be public.
It is impossible to promote private accounts.
There should also be no age limit set on your account.
Auto likes is a service which automatically gives a certain number of likes to future posts. Likes are launched within 5-30 minutes after you post.
Auto views are the same as auto likes, but launched for views. We cannot boost views for a “carousel” (a post that consists of videos and photos). Views are launched within 5-30 minutes after you post the video.
Changing your login data after the payment is not recommended. If you do this, we lose your page and all efforts to promote your page are wasted.
We duly fulfill all orders. If you have any doubts, start with a minimum order of $ 0.65 for 100 views and check our credibility.
Depending on the current algorithms of the social network, the boost is of mixed type: 30% of real followers and the rest are high-quality bots (robots) with profile photos and posts.
Yes, you certainly can. You can place an order from any country and choose any payment method convenient for you.
Story views are temporary posts on an Instagram account that last for up to 24 hours and disappear afterwards.
We boost all your active stories upon order placement by the number of views you ordered.
Accounts with profile pictures and posts.
You can start using the service for just $ 0.65.
With more views you get more impressions and reach, which noticeably improves your insights.
Views are launched immediately.
We are always available to assist you with any issue.
Our service is convenient even for beginners.
It’s very easy to buy Instagram Promotion with SMMTouch, you just need to:
1) Select the required set of services.
2) Fill out the order form.
3) Make a payment.
1) Convenient interface that allows you to order likes in two clicks.
2) More than three years’ market-experience.
3) Excellent cost/performance ratio.
4) No danger of banning or unfollowing.
5) Instant launch.
The launch of likes and views starts within 5-30 minutes after payment.
The launch of followers starts within 5-300 minutes after payment.
Using the SMMTouch website means you’ll never have to worry about how to get likes on Instagram again, real followers or views on Instagram quickly and cheaply.
High-quality promotional boost on Instagram has become an excellent tool that allows you to develop your profile; it helps you promote your account and posts to the Top Posts, increase behavioural factors and page conversion rate. We offer a safe account promotion, no signup or tasks required.